Weather Story

Dense fog has returned this morning across western and some central valleys. Gusty winds will be felt in prone locations, esp. in Natrona County where a High Wind Warning is in effect. A new front will bring a chance for snow to the west and northwest beginning this afternoon. Chances will increase over night with lighter snow spreading east on Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow after 4am. Patchy fog between 9pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.