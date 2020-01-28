Weather Story

Snow moves back into the west by mid-day with the next storm system. Clouds will increase through the day from west to east. Snow eventually moves into the Wind River and Big Horn Mountains later in the evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.