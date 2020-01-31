Weather Story

Snow through the day in the northwest, mainly in the mountains. Windy for many locations with high winds possible in portions of the Cody Foothills tonight through Saturday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 8am. High near 25. Blustery, with a northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 4. Blustery.A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday

Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday

Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.