Partly cloudy skies will prevail east of the Divide today with light snow falling across the far west. A weak cold front will then slide across the region overnight which will spread areas of light snow across much of Wyoming on Christmas Day.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of snow between 3am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West northwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Advertisement - Story continues below...