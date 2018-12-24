Partly Sunny with a High Near 32

Partly cloudy skies will prevail east of the Divide today with light snow falling across the far west. A weak cold front will then slide across the region overnight which will spread areas of light snow across much of Wyoming on Christmas Day.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow between 3am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West northwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
