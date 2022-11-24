Partly Sunny With a High Near 33

Weather Story
Clouds and patchy fog will leave this morning for mostly clear skies through Friday. Temperatures will be below normal, but not extremely cold. The weekend will see a couple of rounds of snow, a fast moving system on Saturday, and then a bigger storm moves in Sunday afternoon spreading across the Cowboy State through late Monday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday
Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Blustery.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
