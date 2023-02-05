Weather Story
Snow will move into the west and continue through Monday morning. Eastern areas will remain dry today with a gusty wind continuing in the favored locations. Light snow is possible East of the Divide tonight into Monday,
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 2.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 25.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
