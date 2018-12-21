A new system moves into the region today bringing snow to the west and south. Strong to high winds are possible, especially for the Cody Foothills, Wind River Basin, and Sweetwater and Natrona Counties.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated snow showers before 3pm, then isolated snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Christmas Eve
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Christmas Day
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.
