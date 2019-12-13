Weather Story
Snow continuing in the west, steadiest in the morning. Snow showers will be scattered through areas East of the Divide this morning. A couple of inches are possible were banding sets up. Sweetwater County and the western mountains will be quite windy today.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 8 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. West wind around 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -1.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 16.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 1.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
