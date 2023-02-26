Weather Story

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been posted for the western mountain ranges for today and tonight due to snowfall and very gusty winds. These gusty winds will also impact areas east of the Divide, including South Pass and from Rock Springs to Casper.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy blowing snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday

Patchy blowing snow between 11am and 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.