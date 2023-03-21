Weather Story
Brief, heavy snowbands are moving across portions of Sweetwater, Sublette, and Lincoln counties this evening. Be prepared for hazardous conditions, including along I-80.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Snow showers, mainly after 11am. High near 37. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
