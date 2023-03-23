Weather Story

Patchy fog will be around this morning. Otherwise, expect mainly dry weather today other than some light showers in the west. Another chance for accumulating snow will return Friday, especially in the afternoon and at night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow showers between 3pm and 5pm. Patchy freezing fog before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.