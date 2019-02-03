Partly Sunny with a High Near 36

Gusty to strong winds will continue across many areas of the state today, esp. from the Green Mountains area to Casper. Snow will fall across much of the area with lightest amounts in the east. Some rain will mix in, in the east.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 31 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 17.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
