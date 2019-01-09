Partly Sunny with a High Near 36

By
News Desk
-
52
Views
Slightly warmer temperatures today with mostly cloudy skies in the morning before clouds decrease in the afternoon. Light snow is possible late tonight and Thursday across western Wyoming, with only minor accumulations.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR