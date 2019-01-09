Slightly warmer temperatures today with mostly cloudy skies in the morning before clouds decrease in the afternoon. Light snow is possible late tonight and Thursday across western Wyoming, with only minor accumulations.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 25.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
