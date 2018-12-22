The cold front will move across and then exit the Cowboy State today, with scattered snow showers, mainly in the morning. Tonight will see clearing skies, colder temperatures, and breezy conditions in wind prone areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Christmas Day
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. East wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.
