Snow will begin moving into the west today; the heaviest snow will arrive with the passage of the cold front tonight. Meanwhile, strong to high winds will develop in the wind corridor from the Green Mountains through Casper. Winds will decrease tonight, but gusty winds and snow in the west can both be expected for the next few days.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 18.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
