Partly Sunny with a High Near 37

Sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds today. Windy conditions likely from Rock Springs to Casper. Remaining chilly in the basins. A weak front will bring light snow to northern Wyoming late tonight and early Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday  

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Cloudy, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

