Partly Sunny with a High Near 37

Sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds today. Windy conditions likely from Rock Springs to Casper. Remaining chilly in the basins. A weak front will bring light snow to northern Wyoming late tonight and early Wednesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Cloudy, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
