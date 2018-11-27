Dry conditions this morning will change late this afternoon in the west as snow begins to move in. This system will bring snow through Wednesday, ending early Thursday morning. Otherwise, it will be windy across the wind corridor and temperatures will warm slightly today and tomorrow.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 20 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Wednesday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 20. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy. Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Sunday A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Sunday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.