Today will be much the same as yesterday with cool temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and snow showers. Expect some sun and bands of snow showers again this afternoon. Saturday will be the dries day of the week with only isolated snow showers that will be mainly in the western mountains. Then, on Sunday, another round of valley rain and mountain snow will move in.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
