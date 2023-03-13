Weather Story

Light snow will continue over western Wyoming today through Tuesday morning, with afternoon temperatures warming by 4-8 degrees compared to Sunday. An approaching storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to western Wyoming and potentially strong winds to central Wyoming from Tuesday through Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of rain showers before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32.