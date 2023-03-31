Weather Story

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect today for western Wyoming mountains for more accumulating snowfall. Snow will sweep across the state tonight into tomorrow, with light accumulations possible, especially in localized banding. Winds will again be gusty across central Wyoming today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night

Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Monday

Snow. High near 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night

Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.