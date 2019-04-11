There are isolated snow showers lingering across the area this morning, that will continue moving off to the southeast. some areas will see sun again today, but bands of snow are also expected to develop in the west this afternoon. Accumulations will be light, but visibility may drop at times. This cool and unsettled weather pattern will keep isolated to scattered snow showers drifting across the state through Friday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered snow showers before 9am, then scattered snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
