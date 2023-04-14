Weather Story

A hint of winter returns today and tonight…cooler temperatures today along with a chance for snow. Precipitation chances begin over northwest Wyoming by early afternoon and spread southeast through the evening and overnight. Generally 1 to 3 inches expected, but the showery nature of the snow will vary amounts across small areas. Any snow that does stick should melt quickly Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.