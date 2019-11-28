Weather Story

Today will see snow, mainly in the west and south. Friday and Saturday will see significant snow across the entire state and strong winds across Johnson, Natrona, and Sweetwater Counties.

– Detailed Forecast –

Thanksgiving

A chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 4pm, then snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow likely before 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday

A chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. Patchy fog between 3pm and 5pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night

Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow between 11pm and midnight. Patchy fog before 7pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 23. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.