Isolated to scattered snow showers, mixed with rain at times, will continue across much of the state today and through the early part of the work week. Breezy to windy conditions are expected.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers between noon and 4pm, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.