Partly Sunny With a High Near 41

Weather Story
A warmer day today with sunshine and some clouds. A gusty wind will develop from eastern Sweetwater County northeastward through southern Johnson County. The chance of snow showers will return to the north half of the area on Saturday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday
Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 21.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
