Partly Sunny With a High Near 41

Weather Story

A warmer day today with sunshine and some clouds. A gusty wind will develop from eastern Sweetwater County northeastward through southern Johnson County. The chance of snow showers will return to the north half of the area on Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.