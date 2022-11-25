Partly Sunny With a High Near 41

Weather Story

A warmer day today with sunshine and some clouds. A gusty wind will develop from eastern Sweetwater County northeastward through southern Johnson County. The chance of snow showers will return to the north half of the area on Saturday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

