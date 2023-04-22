Weather Story

Snow showers may linger through the morning in central parts of the state, especially in the Wind River basin. Partly to mostly sunny skies today, with temperatures remaining below normal. By the evening, isolated snow showers will develop across mainly western portions of the state.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.