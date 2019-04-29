Winds will continue to decrease this morning, but some areas, mainly in the south, will still be breezy today. Isolated light snow is possible this morning in the mountains. Then, later this afternoon, rain and snow will begin to spread to lower elevations on both sides of the Divide. Periods of snow and rain will continue tonight through Tuesday and into Wednesday. Conditions will be mostly dry by Wednesday night.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered snow showers after 7am, mixing with rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday
Scattered snow showers before 11am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then scattered rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday Night
Scattered rain and snow showers before 10pm, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Isolated snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Advertisement - Story continues below...