Weather Story

The next winter storm sweeps into the state today, with heavier snow for the western mountains. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the higher elevations for snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches by Friday morning. Snow will sweep across the lower elevations late Thursday, bringing up to 2 inches of fresh snowfall. Some blowing snow is possible Thursday night for central and southern WY.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Isolated snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.