Cooler today, with snow and rain showers possible over some areas, especially west. A High Wind Warning is in effect for northern Johnson County through noon today. Heavier snow will move into far western Wyoming tonight and will continue through Sunday. With significant snowfall accumulations and gusty winds possible, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for these areas.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Sunday A chance of snow showers before noon, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 37.