Weather Story
A cool and cloudy day in store with improving skies later this afternoon. Expect dry conditions and a warming trend over the weekend and into early next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
