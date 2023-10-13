Weather Story

A cool and cloudy day in store with improving skies later this afternoon. Expect dry conditions and a warming trend over the weekend and into early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 47. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 58.