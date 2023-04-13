Weather Story

The cooling trend continues today. Gusty winds and scattered snow/rain chances today as a cold front sweeps through. Any snow is unlikely to stick very long, if at all. Least likely places to see any precipitation today will be the Wind River and Green River Basins. More chances of precipitation tomorrow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.