Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered snow showers before 1pm, then scattered rain showers between 1pm and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Tonight Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday

Isolated snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Scattered snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Isolated snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.