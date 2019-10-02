Partly Sunny with a High Near 49

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the light blue shaded areas from midnight Wednesday night until 10 AM Thursday morning. Areas of widespread temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees are likely.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Clear, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could Clear, with a low around 33. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday A 10 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.