Weather Story

Widespread thunderstorms are again expected today. Some storms will be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main hazard. Tonight temperatures will drop behind a cold front with accumulating snow in the western mountains. Light snow accumulations and possible freezing temperatures are expected in the western valleys as well.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers likely before 8am, then rain and snow showers likely between 8am and 9am, then rain showers likely after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.