Weather Story
Quiet weather conditions remain in place today. Winds will generally be light, with gusty winds across the south this afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer again today. Chances for precipitation will return to northwestern portions Thursday afternoon, with better chances Thursday night into Friday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
