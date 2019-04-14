Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Rain showers likely before 4am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday
Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Advertisement - Story continues below...