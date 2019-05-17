Cooler and wetter conditions across the Cowboy State through the weekend. There will be rain showers, isolated thunderstorms, and snow in the mountains. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will also continue through next week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow showers before 3am, then a chance of snow showers between 3am and 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
