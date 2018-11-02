Snow will fall over higher mountain elevations today, with rain showers possible elsewhere. Additionally, high wind warnings are in effect for much of the area, where gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. Strong crosswinds will create a blow-over risk to high-profile or lightweight vehicles.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Sunday
A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 5pm, then a chance of rain showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
