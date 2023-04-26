Weather Story

A gorgeous spring day today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up for those east of the Divide today. At the same time, those west of the Divide will see much cooler temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight

A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnigh

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.