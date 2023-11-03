Weather Story

Showers continue in the west today, most numerous in the morning hours. Mainly dry and breezy East of the Divide with above normal temperatures continuing. Expect similar conditions on Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated snow showers between 9am and 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 40.