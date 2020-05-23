Weather Story

Showers and Snow showers across the west with snow mainly across the western mountains. Snow showers are possible even into the western valleys overnight. A stray shower or two are possible east of the Divide, but otherwise generally dry east. Colder today and tomorrow, but a warm-up is on the way starting Memorial Day. A quiet, warm weather period settles in behind this weekend’s system and will bring nice weather for the rest of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79.