Weather Story

A weak system will continue to move across the state today, bringing light snow to the western mountains. Higher elevations could see 2 to 3 inches of snow through this evening. Lower elevations remain warm and windy today, with highs in the 50s.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Isolated showers between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Tuesday

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 48.