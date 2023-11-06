Weather Story
A weak system will continue to move across the state today, bringing light snow to the western mountains. Higher elevations could see 2 to 3 inches of snow through this evening. Lower elevations remain warm and windy today, with highs in the 50s.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%
Tuesday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
