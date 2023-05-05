Weather Story

Another round of showers expected across western and northern Wyoming this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but will still be near normal in the 50s and 60s. Shower activity continues through the weekend into early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 8am, then a chance of rain showers after 8am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy.