Weather Story

Another day of isolated to scattered rain showers is in store today. Most of the showers will be east of the Continental Divide. The best chance will be this evening into tonight. Temperatures remain below normal and gusty easterly winds can be expected today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.