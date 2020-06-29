Weather Story

Mostly cloudy with widespread rain showers and isolated, possibly strong to severe thunderstorms. There will be showers and cooler temperatures through Wednesday. Drier and warmer for Thursday to the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A chance of showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83.