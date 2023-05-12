Weather Story

Isolated to scattered rain showers continue today and through this weekend. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be higher than 0.25″, so flooding concerns are low. Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend due to the increased cloud coverage and rain showers.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.