Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area today. Snow showers are possible tonight across some lower elevations, but accumulations will be minor. Wednesday will be cooler, with snow showers continuing in the morning across central areas and the mountains.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
Rain likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Advertisement - Story continues below...