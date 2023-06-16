Weather Story

Rain will continue this morning in central Wyoming before tapering off scattered showers and t-storms this afternoon and evening tonight. Local flooding will still be possible. Saturday looks warmer and drier.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Juneteenth

Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.