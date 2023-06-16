Weather Story
Rain will continue this morning in central Wyoming before tapering off scattered showers and t-storms this afternoon and evening tonight. Local flooding will still be possible. Saturday looks warmer and drier.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Juneteenth
Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW