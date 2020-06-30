Weather Story
Mostly cloudy today and Wednesday with rain showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Potential minor flooding for the Wind River and Shoshone River. Drier and warmer for Thursday to the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW