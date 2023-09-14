Weather Story

A weak cold front moving through the Cowboy State today will bring cooler temperatures with rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Clearing tonight from the north for a drier Friday and weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.