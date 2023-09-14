Weather Story
A weak cold front moving through the Cowboy State today will bring cooler temperatures with rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Clearing tonight from the north for a drier Friday and weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night
Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Wednesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
